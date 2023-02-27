TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $96.53 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

