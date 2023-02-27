Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

