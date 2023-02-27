Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.