The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,788 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.