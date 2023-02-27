The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 238,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 95,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

