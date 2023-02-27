Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

