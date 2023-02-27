Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $409,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NuVasive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 817,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. StockNews.com lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.