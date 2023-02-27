Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 14.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134,551 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

