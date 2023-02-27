TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.7 %

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TRU stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

