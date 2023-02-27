Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

