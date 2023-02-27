TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

