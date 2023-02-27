Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

