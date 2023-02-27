Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 659.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.