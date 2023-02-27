Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 659.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unum Group Price Performance
Shares of UNM stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64.
Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Unum Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.
Unum Group Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
