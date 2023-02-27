Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.04 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

