USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,809 shares of company stock worth $1,251,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $61.43 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

