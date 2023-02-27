Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

VSTO opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.