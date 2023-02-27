Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 214,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,238,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

