Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WMK stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

