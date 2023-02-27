Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

