World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after buying an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

