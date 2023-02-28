2,095 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,829.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,846.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,983.7% during the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 29,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,311.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

