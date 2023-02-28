21,504 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

