23,344 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.20%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
