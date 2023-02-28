2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Head to Head Analysis

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

2U has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.

2U presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68% Cellebrite DI 44.63% 34.28% 3.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and Cellebrite DI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.72 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -2.10 Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 4.18 $120.81 million $0.61 9.77

Cellebrite DI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats 2U on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.