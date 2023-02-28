344 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 377.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $894,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,779.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,070.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,117.79. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,077.02 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.