36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 54,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 175,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

36Kr Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Further Reading

