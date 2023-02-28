44,642 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 1st Source by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.