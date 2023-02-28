45,826 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

