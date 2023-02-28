4,707 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

