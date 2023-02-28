64,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Leslie’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Leslie’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Leslie’s by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

