78,000 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of FA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

