Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Shares Up 7.5%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. 2,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.02.

Abcam Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.86.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

