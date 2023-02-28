Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Price Up 23.9%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 100,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 28,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.73). Equities analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

