adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €162.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €162.00 ($172.34) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €138.36 ($147.19) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($213.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.48.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

