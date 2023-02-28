Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Aixtron shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

Aixtron Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

