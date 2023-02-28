Akili (AKLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Akili

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akili by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akili by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Akili

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKLI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

