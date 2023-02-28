Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $50.82. Alliant Energy shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 273,354 shares.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

