Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $743.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

