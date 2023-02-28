Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as high as $165.18 and last traded at $164.44. Approximately 71,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 225,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.64.

AMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

