Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,841.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

