Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,932.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

GOOGL stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

