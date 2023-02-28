AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 167,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 36,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 1,217,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $137,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 123.9% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 10,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 52,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

