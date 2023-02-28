Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 2,703,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,459,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

