Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
