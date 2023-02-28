Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,321,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a PE ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.