Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

