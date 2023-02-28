Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 606,840 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

