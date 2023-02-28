Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a PE ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

