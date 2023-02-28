Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %
AMZN stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a PE ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
