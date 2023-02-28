AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.